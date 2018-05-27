Pirates' Starling Marte: Goes deep in first game back

Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

He had been out since May 15 with an oblique injury, so going yard in his first game back has to put a smile on his owners' faces. The Pirates appear to be going with a four-man outfield rotation with Marte, Corey Dickerson, Gregory Polanco and Austin Meadows, so it's possible Marte could see start seeing a day or two off every couple of weeks.