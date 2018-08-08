Pirates' Starling Marte: Goes deep in win

Marte went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Marte got the scoring started early, depositing his 17th home run of the season in the first inning in the eventual 10-2 win. Like many hitters, the 29-year-old has enjoyed playing at Coors Field, as he's now 31-for-63 (.492) lifetime in Denver. He's already got three multi-hit efforts in August, and is now slashing .284/.330/.484 on the year.