Pirates' Starling Marte: Hasn't resumed activity

Marte (oblique) noted improvement with his condition Sunday, but has yet to resume taking part in baseball activities, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Despite his lack of activity to date, Marte is optimistic that he'll bounce back from the right oblique strain quickly, relaying that the injury isn't as painful as the one he experienced during the 2012 campaign. Manager Clint Hurdle has also suggested that Marte won't be in store for a lengthy stay on the 10-day disabled list, though it's less certain if the outfielder will be ready to go when first eligible to return May 26. Austin Meadows will continue to serve as the Pirates' everyday center fielder while Marte is on the shelf.