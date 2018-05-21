Pirates' Starling Marte: Hasn't resumed activity
Marte (oblique) noted improvement with his condition Sunday, but has yet to resume taking part in baseball activities, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Despite his lack of activity to date, Marte is optimistic that he'll bounce back from the right oblique strain quickly, relaying that the injury isn't as painful as the one he experienced during the 2012 campaign. Manager Clint Hurdle has also suggested that Marte won't be in store for a lengthy stay on the 10-day disabled list, though it's less certain if the outfielder will be ready to go when first eligible to return May 26. Austin Meadows will continue to serve as the Pirates' everyday center fielder while Marte is on the shelf.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Officially placed on DL•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Set for DL placement Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Held out Thursday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Dealing with oblique injury•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start