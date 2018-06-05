Pirates' Starling Marte: Heads to bench Tuesday
Marte is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Marte is just 2-for-18 (.111) over his last four starts, so he'll give way to Austin Meadows in center field as the Pirates continue to deploy a four-man outfield rotation. He stumbled coming out of the batter's box Thursday on a grounder to short and it's always possible he could still be feeling the effects of a recent oblique injury. Providing he's healthy, look for the 29-year-old to rejoin the starting nine for Wednesday's contest.
