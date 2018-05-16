Pirates' Starling Marte: Heads to bench Wednesday

Marte (side) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Marte exited in the first inning of Tuesday's 7-0 win over the White Sox after experiencing right side discomfort and will be given at least one day to recover from the issue. After Tuesday's contest, the Pirates didn't reveal the origin of Marte's injury, nor did manager Clint Hurdle offer much clarity on the extent of the outfielder's setback. If Marte fails to show improvement by the weekend and requires a trip to the 10-day disabled list, the Pirates will likely turn to Sean Rodriguez and Adam Frazier to cover center field in the interim or perhaps consider promoting prospect Austin Meadows from Triple-A Indianapolis to offer a higher-upside alternative at the position.