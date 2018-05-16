Pirates' Starling Marte: Heads to bench Wednesday
Marte (side) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Marte exited in the first inning of Tuesday's 7-0 win over the White Sox after experiencing right side discomfort and will be given at least one day to recover from the issue. After Tuesday's contest, the Pirates didn't reveal the origin of Marte's injury, nor did manager Clint Hurdle offer much clarity on the extent of the outfielder's setback. If Marte fails to show improvement by the weekend and requires a trip to the 10-day disabled list, the Pirates will likely turn to Sean Rodriguez and Adam Frazier to cover center field in the interim or perhaps consider promoting prospect Austin Meadows from Triple-A Indianapolis to offer a higher-upside alternative at the position.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits with side discomfort•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Launches sixth homer Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Three-hit day Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits inside-the-park home run•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Gets first breather Monday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Walks, steals base Thursday•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...