Pirates' Starling Marte: Healthy in offseason workouts

Marte (wrist) is going through his offseason training fully healthy, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marte's 2019 campaign ended prematurely in early September due to a sprained wrist. It doesn't appear as though the issue will affect him heading into the 2020 season. Whether or not the 31-year-old spends that season as a member of the rebuilding Pirates remains to be seen.