Pirates' Starling Marte: Held out Thursday

Marte (oblique) is not in the lineup against San Diego on Thursday.

As expected, Marte will receive another day off after suffering an oblique injury during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Sean Rodriguez will start in center field and bat seventh in the Pirates' order. Consider Marte day-to-day ahead of Friday's game.

