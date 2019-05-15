Pirates' Starling Marte: Hit streak reaches nine games
Marte went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in a 6-2 win over Arizona on Tuesday.
The center fielder is batting .405 in 42 at-bats over his hot stretch. Marte's BABIP is up to .301 but still off his .344 career average. The free swinger is just 2-for-15 against Wednesday's starter, Zack Greinke.
