Pirates' Starling Marte: Hit streak reaches nine games

Marte went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in a 6-2 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

The center fielder is batting .405 in 42 at-bats over his hot stretch. Marte's BABIP is up to .301 but still off his .344 career average. The free swinger is just 2-for-15 against Wednesday's starter, Zack Greinke.