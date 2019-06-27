Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits 12th homer

Marte went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs to help the Pirates to a 10-0 win over the Astros on Thursday.

Marte had gone hitless in his last 12 at-bats coming into the game, but he snapped out of the mini-funk with this multi-hit effort that saw him crank his 12th homer of the season -- a fifth-inning solo shot off Cy Sneed. The 30-year-old is now slashing .273/.318/.471 over 289 at-bats.