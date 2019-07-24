Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits another homer

Marte went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 4-3 loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old continued his power surge, as he's posted five homers since the All-Star break. Since the break, he's also batting .295 with 11 RBI in 11 games. Overall, Marte is hitting .281 with 17 home runs, 56 RBI, 64 runs and 13 steals in 374 at-bats this season.