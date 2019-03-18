Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits another long homer

Marte homered in his third straight start Sunday against Boston.

The center fielder has also stolen three bases in Grapefruit League action. "He's swung the bat from a strong position," manager Clint Hurdle said. "When he's getting on, he's looking for opportunities to run, so he's healthy. He's seeing pitches. He's heading into a good position to start the season." Marte is expected to bat second in the lineup behind Adam Frazier on most occasions.

