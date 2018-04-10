Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits home run Tuesday
Marte went 1-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cubs.
Marte managed to connect on a fastball from Tyler Chatwood in the fourth inning as he mashed his second home run of the year. Marte has now recorded a hit in four consecutive outings and has managed to reach base in all 10 of Pittsburgh's games, giving him a .356 on-base percentage for the year.
