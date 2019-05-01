Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits homer in return

Marte went 1-for-6, hitting a critical 11th-inning two-run home run in his return from the injured list during a 6-4 victory against the Rangers on Tuesday.

This was Marte's first game since a scary collision with teammate Erik Gonzalez on April 19. Not much was happening for Marte in the first nine innings, as he went hitless with three strikeouts in five at-bats. But he added two insurance runs to increase the Pirates' lead to three with a blast in the 11th, which proved to be key, as the Rangers answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Marte (abdomen) missed nine games because of the collision. He is hitting .200 with three home runs, 11 RBI, nine runs and three steals in 75 at-bats this season.