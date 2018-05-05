Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits inside-the-park home run
Marte went 2-for-5 with a two-run inside-the-park home run in Friday's win over the Brewers.
The home run was Marte's fourth on the year, the last one coming on April 15. It was Marte's eighth multi-hit game of the season, and his slash line now sits at .281/.357/.445. In 33 games the 29-year-old already has 15 walks (he had 23 walks in 129 games in 2016), which is significantly helping his on-base percentage. The speedy outfielder is 8-for-11 in stolen base attempts, and is in the top-10 among MLB outfielders in runs scored.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Gets first breather Monday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Walks, steals base Thursday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Delivers terrific effort Sunday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits home run Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Two hits against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Compiles cross-category production Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...