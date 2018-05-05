Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits inside-the-park home run

Marte went 2-for-5 with a two-run inside-the-park home run in Friday's win over the Brewers.

The home run was Marte's fourth on the year, the last one coming on April 15. It was Marte's eighth multi-hit game of the season, and his slash line now sits at .281/.357/.445. In 33 games the 29-year-old already has 15 walks (he had 23 walks in 129 games in 2016), which is significantly helping his on-base percentage. The speedy outfielder is 8-for-11 in stolen base attempts, and is in the top-10 among MLB outfielders in runs scored.