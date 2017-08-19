Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits just keep coming
Marte recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game Friday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and two runs scored.
He's reached base 10 times in 19 plate appearances over the last four games while raising his batting average from .239 to .262. Marte's slugging percentage (.343) remains nearly 100 points below his career average (.440), but he's scoring plenty of runs and stealing enough bases (10) to offer decent value.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Playing small ball•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Takes seat Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Scoring atop the order•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Scores three runs against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Favorable matchup against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Contributing after long layoff•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...