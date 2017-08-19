Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits just keep coming

Marte recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game Friday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and two runs scored.

He's reached base 10 times in 19 plate appearances over the last four games while raising his batting average from .239 to .262. Marte's slugging percentage (.343) remains nearly 100 points below his career average (.440), but he's scoring plenty of runs and stealing enough bases (10) to offer decent value.