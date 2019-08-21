Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits key homer
Marte went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-1 victory against the Nationals on Tuesday.
With the game tied in the eighth and one out, Marte delivered the knockout blow with a three-run homer. The home run was his second in three games, and during that span, Marte has driven in four of the Pirates five runs scored. Clearly, the offense has gone dry in Pittsburgh, but Marte is still hitting well. He's batting .291 with 22 home runs, 73 RBI, 85 runs and 22 steals in 475 at-bats this season.
