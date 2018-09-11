Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits second home run in September

Marte went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer against St. Louis on Monday.

With 19 home runs and 31 stolen bases, Marte needs one homer to become the third player in team history to collect 20 home runs and 30 steals in a single season. Since wrapping up a 17-game hitting streak in late July, he's slashing just .242/.280/.356 in his last 157 plate appearances. Marte has shown signs of improvement, however. He's hitting .313 since Aug. 24 and has plenty of incentive to finish 2018 on a strong note.

