Pirates' Starling Marte: Hitting leadoff Monday

Marte will hit leadoff in Monday's game against the Mets.

Marte has occupied the third spot in the batting order for the balance of the season, but with the Pirates struggling to get much going at the plate, manager Clint Hurdle decided it was time to switch things up, and moved him up to the top position. Marte posted just a .667 OPS in the leadoff spot in 2017, but Hurdle is hoping things go differently this time around.

More News
Our Latest Stories