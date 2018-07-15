Pirates' Starling Marte: Homers in both halves of doubleheader

Marte went a combined 3-for-8 with a pair of solo homers and three runs scored in Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Marte combined for back-to-back homers with fellow outfielder Gregory Polanco in each game. The pair provided all the scoring the Pirates would need in the first inning of the first game and added two insurance runs in the eighth inning of game two. Marte's season line now sits at a solid .283/.332/.481 with 13 homers and 24 steals. That home run total is just six shy of his career high with nearly half a season still to play.