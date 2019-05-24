Pirates' Starling Marte: Homers, steals base in win

Marte finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base during Thursday's 14-6 win over the Rockies.

Marte hadn't homered in his previous 15 games, but he ended his drought with a two-run home run to pad the lead. He also stole second before coming around to score in the first inning and crossed the plate again in the fourth. Marte had a hit in just one of his previous five starts and will hope to gather some momentum from this big performance.