Pirates' Starling Marte: Homers twice against Braves

Marte went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBI against Atlanta on Monday.

He's hitting .400 in 75 at-bats since May 23. Marte moved into the third spot in the batting order on May 25, batting ahead of cleanup hitter Josh Bell, and the results have been impressive. He has five doubles, five homers, four steals and 13 RBI during his hot streak. Marte could sit out an occasional game following the return of Corey Dickerson, but he's expected to be impacted the least among Pittsburgh's five healthy outfielders.