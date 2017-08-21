Pirates' Starling Marte: Hot stretch continues Sunday

Marte went 2-for-3 with two runs scored Sunday, giving him six consecutive multi-hit performances.

He's totaled 13 hits in his last 25 at-bats while adding four bases in six games. Marte appeared to come up lame while rounding third base in the first inning of Sunday's game, but played the remaining eight innings without issue. He's 4-for-13 with a double and two stolen bases against Monday starter Alex Wood.