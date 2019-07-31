Pirates' Starling Marte: Keeps raking Tuesday

Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs Tuesday in the Pirates' 11-4 win over the Reds.

Marte has scored multiple runs in three consecutive games, providing an additional boost to his fantasy value even while his involvement on the basepaths has declined in July, as he's logged only three stolen-base attempts on the month. He'll look to extend the run-scoring streak in Wednesday's series finale while starting in center field and batting third.