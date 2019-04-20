Pirates' Starling Marte: Lands on IL with abdominal injury
Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with an abdominal wall contusion.
Marte's move to the IL was telegraphed earlier in the day when it was confirmed the Pirates would promote outfielder Bryan Reynolds from Triple-A Indianapolis. Though Marte looked like he might have injured a knee upon colliding with teammate Erik Gonzalez (clavicle) in Friday's game, he apparently sustained most of the damage to his core area. The diagnosis of a contusion offers optimism that a lengthy absence won't be necessary, but the Pirates have yet to reveal a target date for Marte's return.
