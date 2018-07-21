Pirates' Starling Marte: Launches 14th homer
Marte went 2-for-6 with a double and a grand slam Friday against Cincinnati.
Marte extended Pittsburgh's lead to 10 in the eighth inning with a grand slam. He's managed to put together a solid season thus far, as he's hitting .287 with 14 homers and 48 RBI through 86 games.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Homers in both halves of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Mashes 11th homer Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Responds to time off•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Steals 22nd base•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Swats 10th homer•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: On bench again Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...