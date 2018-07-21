Pirates' Starling Marte: Launches 14th homer

Marte went 2-for-6 with a double and a grand slam Friday against Cincinnati.

Marte extended Pittsburgh's lead to 10 in the eighth inning with a grand slam. He's managed to put together a solid season thus far, as he's hitting .287 with 14 homers and 48 RBI through 86 games.

