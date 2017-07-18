Pirates' Starling Marte: Leading off in return from suspension

Marte (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list Tuesday in advance of the Pirates' game with the Brewers. He'll bat leadoff and play left field.

As anticipated, Marte will hop back into the fray to provide a jolt to the fourth-place ball club. He's 4-for-8 with two doubles and a walk against Tuesday starter Junior Guerra. The belief is that he'll maintain an everyday role in left field moving forward, although the Pirates do have plenty of flexibility with the situation given that Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jose Osuna all can play there as well. Prior to the suspension, Marte batted .241 with two home runs and two stolen bases in 13 games played, but the .304 batting average and four stolen bases he compiled while rehabbing with Triple-A Indianapolis suggest that he's getting back into the swing of things. Phil Gosselin was sent to Indy to make room for Marte.