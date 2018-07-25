Pirates' Starling Marte: Leaves with hand discomfort
Marte was removed from Wednesday's game with left hand discomfort following a hit by pitch in the first inning, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Marte will be reexamined when the team gets back to Pittsburgh following Wednesday's series finale. The outfielder's hand was on the receiving end of a 95 mph Trevor Bauer fastball. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Mets.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits Wednesday's game following HBP•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Firing on all cylinders•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Launches 14th homer•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Homers in both halves of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Mashes 11th homer Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Responds to time off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...