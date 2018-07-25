Pirates' Starling Marte: Leaves with hand discomfort

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game with left hand discomfort following a hit by pitch in the first inning, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Marte will be reexamined when the team gets back to Pittsburgh following Wednesday's series finale. The outfielder's hand was on the receiving end of a 95 mph Trevor Bauer fastball. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Mets.