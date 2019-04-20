Pirates' Starling Marte: Likely bound for IL

Marte, who suffered an apparent right knee injury in Friday's game against the Giants, is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Multiple Pirates beat writers have reported that shortstop Cole Tucker and outfielder Bryan Reynolds are en route to the big club from Triple-A Indianapolis, so the prevailing belief is that Marte and Erik Gonzalez (arm) will be placed on the 10-day injured list in corresponding moves. Marte and Gonzalez collided with one another Friday and were forced to exit the game, but no concrete update has been providing regarding the nature or extent of either player's injury.