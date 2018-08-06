Pirates' Starling Marte: Likes the thin air
Marte, who will bat second and play center field Monday, holds a career .500 batting average in 58 career at-bats at Coors Field.
Following an MLB-high 17-game batting streak, the outfielder is 6-for-29 in the last eight games. Marte has one hit in five career at-bats against starter Kyle Freeland, but his career numbers in Colorado are hard to ignore.
