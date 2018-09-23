Pirates' Starling Marte: Looking to stay hot Sunday

Marte is 9-for-20 with a double and a stolen base against Sunday starter, Wade Miley.

Marte went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in Saturday's win over Milwaukee. He also walked for just the second time in 77 September plate appearances. The center fielder has eight hits in his last 20 at-bats, but is still sitting on 19 home runs (matching his career high).

