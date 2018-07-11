Pirates' Starling Marte: Mashes 11th homer Wednesday

Marte went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Marte's 11th home run of the year was the only offense in this game, as Pittsburgh held on for a 2-0 win. Following an offensive slump that led to a three-game benching at the beginning of the month, the 29-year-old has responded by ripping off a seven-game hitting streak, going 12-for-26 with a couple of home runs and six RBI over that span. On the year, he's now slashing .282/.334/.468.