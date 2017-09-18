Pirates' Starling Marte: May not return this season

General manager Neal Huntington said Marte (finger) may not have enough time to return this season, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marte hasn't played since Wednesday due to a jammed pinky, and it appears the Pirates, who are currently eliminated from playoff contention, aren't looking to push him to return for a few meaningless games as the end of the season draws closer. He was able to take swings prior to Sunday's game, so a return before the season concludes isn't out of the question, though he's working against the calendar. "There may come a point where we say, 'OK, we're not going to have enough time for it to make sense,'" Huntington said. "We're not there yet, but there may come a point in time." His status for Pittsburgh's upcoming series against the Brewers remains up in the air; Jordan Luplow should continue to see starts in left field if Marte remains sidelined.