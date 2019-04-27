Pirates' Starling Marte: Nearing game action

The Pirates are hopeful Marte (abdomen) will soon be cleared for game action, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Marte resumed light baseball activities Wednesday and is apparently progressing well from the collision that put him on the injured list last weekend. The team is currently weighing whether the 30-year-old will require a minor-league rehab stint, indicating his activation could be right around the corner.