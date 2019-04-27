Pirates' Starling Marte: Nearing game action
The Pirates are hopeful Marte (abdomen) will soon be cleared for game action, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Marte resumed light baseball activities Wednesday and is apparently progressing well from the collision that put him on the injured list last weekend. The team is currently weighing whether the 30-year-old will require a minor-league rehab stint, indicating his activation could be right around the corner.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Resumes light activities•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Encouraged by recovery progress•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Return timeline unclear•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Also nursing quad bruise•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Lands on IL with abdominal injury•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Likely bound for IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...