Pirates' Starling Marte: Nearing return?

Marte (hand) was set to serve as a pinch-hitter when David Freese delivered his walk-off hit against the Mets on Friday.

While the team has been tight-lipped about a timetable for Marte, he was in the on-deck circle when Friday's game ended. If he does return Saturday, then he'll face a tough matchup against New York's Jacob deGrom. Marte is 1-for-5 with a walk in his career against the right-hander.