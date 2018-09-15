Pirates' Starling Marte: Nice Saturday matchup on tap

Marte is 5-for-10 with a double against Saturday starter, Zach Davies.

Marte, who was held without a hit Friday, was plunked on his left elbow pad by a 97-mph Corey Knebel fastball. He completed the final three innings, but it's possible he gets a day off to recover. Marte is hitting .200 in 80 September at-bats as his inconsistent production continues in 2018.

