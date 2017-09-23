Pirates' Starling Marte: No problem swiping bags

Marte stole his fifth base in four games Friday, going 1-for-3 with a run scored against the Cardinals.

He has six hits in his last 15 at-bats for a mostly listless Pirates squad. With 19 steals, Marte seems to be a lock to reach 20 stolen bases for the fifth straight season. He's batting .308 in 26 career at-bats against Saturday starter Lance Lynn.