Pirates' Starling Marte: Not in lineup Monday

Marte (finger) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Marte will remain on the bench for a fourth straight contest as he continues to deal with an injured pinky finger. While he was able to take swings prior to Sunday's game against the Reds, his status for the remainder of the season remains up in the air. The Pirates are already out of playoff contention, and they don't want to push Marte to return for meaningless games, so they may simply opt to shut him down if he doesn't show improvement in the coming days. Jordan Luplow will continue to start in left field while Marte remains sidelined.