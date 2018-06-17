Pirates' Starling Marte: Not in Sunday lineup

Marte is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Reds.

It was reported Wednesday that Marte had been playing through some oblique soreness, but that hasn't stopped him from starting in center field in each of the Pirates' last five games. He'll get a day off for the series finale, however, with Austin Meadows moving to center field and Francisco Cervelli moving up to the three-spot in the batting order.

