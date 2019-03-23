Pirates' Starling Marte: Not playing Saturday
Marte (back) isn't listed in the lineup or as an available bench option for either of the Pirates' split-squad games Saturday against the Red Sox and Phillies, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Marte has been idle since Thursday with lower-back tightness, an injury the Pirates view as a day-to-day concern. Though the organization remains optimistic that Marte will be ready to go for the March 28 season opener in Cincinnati, he may need to return to action in one of the Pirates' final three spring contests to ensure his availability.
