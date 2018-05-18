Pirates' Starling Marte: Officially placed on DL

Marte (oblique) was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte will be eligible to return from the DL on May 26. The outfielder has sat out the past few days after suffering a strained right oblique during Tuesday's contest, but it's expected that he will be ready for action after a minimum stay on the shelf. In a corresponding move, Austin Meadows was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.