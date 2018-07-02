Pirates' Starling Marte: On bench again Monday

Marte is out of the lineup against the Dodgers on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Austin Meadows will get another start in center field in his absence. Marte had a rough month of June but his 2018 slash line still sits at a respectable .263/.314/.438 to go along with nine home runs, 34 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

