Pirates' Starling Marte: Out of Wednesday's starting nine

Marte is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs.

It's Marte's turn to sit as part of Pittsburgh's four-man outfield rotation. Gregory Polanco is starting in right field and Austin Meadows is starting in center. Marte had started the last four games, going 5-for-16 (.313) with one home run and three strikeouts over that span.

