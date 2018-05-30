Pirates' Starling Marte: Out of Wednesday's starting nine
Marte is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs.
It's Marte's turn to sit as part of Pittsburgh's four-man outfield rotation. Gregory Polanco is starting in right field and Austin Meadows is starting in center. Marte had started the last four games, going 5-for-16 (.313) with one home run and three strikeouts over that span.
