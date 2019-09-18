Pirates' Starling Marte: Out until at least Sept. 24

Marte (wrist) won't return to the lineup until Sept. 24 against the Cubs at the earliest, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marte and Josh Bell (groin) are not being shut down and are still trying to get cleared to return to action before the end of the season. He can play in six games maximum over the rest of the season, and we probably won't know his status for the Cubs series until Tuesday.