Pirates' Starling Marte: Playing small ball

Marte went 2-for-5 with his 10th stolen base Wednesday against the Brewers.

He's slashing .255/.320/.300 in 121 plate appearances since returning from an 80-game suspension. In 26 games, Marte has stolen eight bases and scored 18 runs. His .304 BABIP in 2017 is well below a .355 career mark, indicating there's a reasonable chance his batting average moves up over the last six weeks. He's still looking for his first homer since April.