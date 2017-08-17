Pirates' Starling Marte: Playing small ball
Marte went 2-for-5 with his 10th stolen base Wednesday against the Brewers.
He's slashing .255/.320/.300 in 121 plate appearances since returning from an 80-game suspension. In 26 games, Marte has stolen eight bases and scored 18 runs. His .304 BABIP in 2017 is well below a .355 career mark, indicating there's a reasonable chance his batting average moves up over the last six weeks. He's still looking for his first homer since April.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Takes seat Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Scoring atop the order•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Scores three runs against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Favorable matchup against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Contributing after long layoff•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Crosses plate four times Friday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...