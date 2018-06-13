Pirates' Starling Marte: Playing through soreness

Marte is still dealing with an oblique injury but believes he can play through the pain, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

He spent time on the disabled list with the same injury in May, sitting out nine games. Marte said he notices the discomfort mostly when he swings a bat. The center fielder hit just .188 in 48 at-bats since coming off the DL prior to Monday. Since then, he's strung together a pair of two-hit games, including two doubles and a homer. Pittsburgh's four-man outfield rotation should help to keep Marte healthy, but one awkward swing could land him back on the DL.