Pirates' Starling Marte: Playing through soreness
Marte is still dealing with an oblique injury but believes he can play through the pain, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
He spent time on the disabled list with the same injury in May, sitting out nine games. Marte said he notices the discomfort mostly when he swings a bat. The center fielder hit just .188 in 48 at-bats since coming off the DL prior to Monday. Since then, he's strung together a pair of two-hit games, including two doubles and a homer. Pittsburgh's four-man outfield rotation should help to keep Marte healthy, but one awkward swing could land him back on the DL.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...