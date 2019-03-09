Pirates' Starling Marte: Plays after thumb pain

Marte played in only two spring games prior to Friday due to right thumb discomfort, ESPN Desportes reports.

He was healthy enough to bat leadoff Friday, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout while playing five innings of center field. "I felt very good, thank God. There were no discomforts, I was able to swing and everything in order, " said Marte. He collected 20 homers and 33 stolen bases in 2018, finishing with the second-highest games played total (145) in his seven seasons. While it appears the injury isn't serious, fantasy owners will want to monitor his playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories