Pirates' Starling Marte: Plays again without incident

Marte went 1-for-3 with his first stolen base of the spring Sunday against the Yankees.

He's started two of the last three games for Pittsburgh and appears to be over a thumb injury from earlier in camp. Marte stole 33 bases in 2018, giving him at least 30 steals in each of his last five full seasons. The center field swiped 21 bags in 77 games in 2017, when he was suspended 80 games for a PED violation.