Pirates' Starling Marte: Plays full game Saturday

Marte (hand) returned to the lineup Saturday and went 0-for-4 against Mets, ending an MLB-best 17-game hitting streak.

Saturday represented Marte's first action since he was hit by a Trevor Bauer pitch on Wednesday. Although the center fielder went hitless, he lined out in three of his four plate appearances. Marte continues to lead the majors with 25 stolen bases.

