Pirates' Starling Marte: Pops 10th homer
Marte went 2-for-6 with a solo shot, his 10th home run of the season, in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.
The 30-year-old remains hot -- he's got four homers and nine multi-hit performances in his last 14 games, leading to a .397/.424/.635 slash line over that stretch. The Pirates' outfield has gotten crowded with Corey Dickerson healthy and Bryan Reynolds having proven his worth, but Marte should still get consistent playing time in center field moving forward.
